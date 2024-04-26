National Bank Financial Weighs in on Thomson Reuters Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.42.

NYSE TRI opened at $152.57 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $161.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.15.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

