Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Short Interest Up 9,412.5% in April

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a growth of 9,412.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 761.0 days.

Nanoco Group Trading Down 5.0 %

NNOCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 83,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,742. Nanoco Group has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

