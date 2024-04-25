Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Short Interest Up 9,412.5% in April

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a growth of 9,412.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 761.0 days.
Nanoco Group Trading Down 5.0 %
NNOCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 83,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,742. Nanoco Group has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.
Nanoco Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nanoco Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What is a Dividend King?
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.