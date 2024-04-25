Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 49,306 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,106 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 49,306 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in HP were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.13. 5,031,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,009,451. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

