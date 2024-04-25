Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $726,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,456 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,466,000 after acquiring an additional 121,651 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,926,000 after acquiring an additional 813,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 69.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,774,000 after buying an additional 943,520 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $163.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,396,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,942. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.03. The company has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $94,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,766,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,746,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $94,344.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,766,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,274 shares of company stock valued at $73,610,859. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

