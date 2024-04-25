iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,757,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,273,974. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

