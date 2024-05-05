Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after buying an additional 442,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,794,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,328,426,000 after acquiring an additional 666,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,068,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,882 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,285,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,780,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,023,240,000 after purchasing an additional 355,609 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE TSM traded up $5.33 on Friday, reaching $141.56. 13,264,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,843,582. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $82.53 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.26. The company has a market cap of $734.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

