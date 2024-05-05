Aavegotchi Market Cap Achieves $97.83 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 5th. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $97.83 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi token can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00002899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Aavegotchi Profile
Aavegotchi launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 52,747,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,747,801 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi.
Buying and Selling Aavegotchi
