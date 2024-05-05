iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 5,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.67. 7,096,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,924. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.63.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.