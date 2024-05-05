United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,672. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The firm has a market cap of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

