Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,279,000. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 1.0% of Sapient Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sapient Capital LLC owned 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $924,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $6.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,012.95. The stock had a trading volume of 417,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,716. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,093.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,018.63. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,110.07.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

