Provence Wealth Management Group Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,431,000 after buying an additional 1,439,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,754.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,532,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,991,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,556,000 after acquiring an additional 507,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,135,000 after purchasing an additional 315,693 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,713,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,133. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2492 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

