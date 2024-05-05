Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80-6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.85-21.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.52 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.29.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APTV

Aptiv Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.82. 4,769,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average is $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

