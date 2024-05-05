Blue Fin Capital Inc. Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $550,935,000 after buying an additional 3,714,069 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $227,566,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,422,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $351,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,557 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $169,199,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,361,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,429,640. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.42 billion, a PE ratio of 221.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.24.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

