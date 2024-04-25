FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 244,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 203,490 shares.The stock last traded at $117.67 and had previously closed at $132.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

FirstCash Trading Down 13.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.56.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $852.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,997,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,767,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,997,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,767,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,984 shares of company stock valued at $38,850,386 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $2,135,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 17.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,837,000 after acquiring an additional 63,219 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,158,000 after acquiring an additional 145,821 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 46.2% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 17,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

