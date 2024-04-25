Syon Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.2 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $464.78. 926,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,861. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $442.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

