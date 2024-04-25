Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Update

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Taiyo Yuden Stock Performance
Shares of TYOYY stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 460. Taiyo Yuden has a 12-month low of $85.61 and a 12-month high of $129.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.65.
About Taiyo Yuden
