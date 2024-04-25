Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Short Interest Update

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Taiyo Yuden Stock Performance

Shares of TYOYY stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 460. Taiyo Yuden has a 12-month low of $85.61 and a 12-month high of $129.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.65.

About Taiyo Yuden

Featured Stories

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components in Japan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, inductors, RF devices, power storage devices, piezoelectric actuators, smell sensor, and reliability products for automotives and industrial equipment, as well as conductive polymer hybrid aluminum electrolytic capacitors.

