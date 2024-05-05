Provence Wealth Management Group Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Provence Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,724 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.71. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

