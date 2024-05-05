VeraBank N.A. Invests $204,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

VeraBank N.A. acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 263.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $20,057,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $4,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 41,618 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,709,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,819. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.