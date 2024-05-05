Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67-$0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $735-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $763.75 million. Vontier also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.00-$3.15 EPS.

Vontier Trading Down 2.3 %

Vontier stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. 759,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,216. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Vontier has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.50 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

VNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on VNT

About Vontier

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.