iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,657,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 304,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 5,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,280. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.84.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

