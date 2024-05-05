Provence Wealth Management Group Buys 120 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $5.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.50. The stock had a trading volume of 751,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,412. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $241.41 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.51.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.