Blue Fin Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,051,123,000 after purchasing an additional 139,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,393,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $903,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,833 shares of company stock worth $88,270,051. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $14.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $579.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,307,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,712. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.95 and a 12-month high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $602.57 and its 200 day moving average is $526.33. The stock has a market cap of $249.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.