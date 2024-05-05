VeraBank N.A. Increases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total transaction of $55,292.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,539.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,781 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $24.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $908.53. 875,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,338. The company’s 50 day moving average is $941.31 and its 200 day moving average is $817.83. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $507.19 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,030.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $950.85.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

