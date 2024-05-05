Knuff & Co LLC Sells 504 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $2,069,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 40,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM traded up $5.33 on Friday, reaching $141.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,264,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,843,582. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $82.53 and a 1-year high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $734.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSM. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

