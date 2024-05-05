American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Increased by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,953,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,037,387,000 after buying an additional 41,443 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,572,743 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $533,018,000 after acquiring an additional 67,575 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,045 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $268,549,000 after purchasing an additional 102,977 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,574,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $294,856,000 after purchasing an additional 102,132 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,480,157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $220,825,000 after purchasing an additional 21,876 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.71.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,891 shares of company stock valued at $44,373,196. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,203,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,762. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.63 and its 200-day moving average is $194.30. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $240.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $165.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. American Express’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.