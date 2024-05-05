Blue Fin Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.70. 15,435,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,651,739. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

