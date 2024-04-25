SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Stock Price Up 4.2%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.47. 73,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 325,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

SunCar Technology Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

