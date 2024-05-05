Mantle Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.96 Billion (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Mantle token can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00001655 BTC on major exchanges. Mantle has a market cap of $1.96 billion and approximately $44.93 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mantle has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,264,441,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 1.03215535 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $49,082,202.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mantle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

