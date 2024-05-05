Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $167,000 Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,704 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

ICLN traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,960,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,944. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

