The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

EL opened at $132.94 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $209.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

