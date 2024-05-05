Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,773 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,256,090,000 after buying an additional 164,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,520 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.90. 30,880,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,680,616. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

