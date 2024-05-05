Syncona (LON:SYNC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $124.48

Syncona (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.48 ($1.56) and traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.51). Syncona shares last traded at GBX 120.40 ($1.51), with a volume of 480,309 shares.

Syncona Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 123.14. The company has a market cap of £789.70 million, a P/E ratio of -481.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05.

About Syncona

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

