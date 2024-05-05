First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) is Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 3.5% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.89. 210,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,719. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

