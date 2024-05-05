iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $33.26

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$33.26 and traded as low as C$33.25. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF shares last traded at C$33.38, with a volume of 3,843,163 shares changing hands.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.94.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

