Concordium (CCD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.69 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $40.69 million and $1.15 million worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Concordium

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,094,191,218 coins and its circulating supply is 9,367,661,424 coins. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

