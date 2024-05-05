Provence Wealth Management Group Acquires 168 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.55.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 583,088 shares of company stock valued at $266,873,978. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $443.58. 3,711,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,301. The firm has a market cap of $413.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $357.85 and a one year high of $490.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $469.57 and its 200 day moving average is $437.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

