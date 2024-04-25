Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $1.86 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
VBK traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $243.27. 233,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
