Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $1.86 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VBK traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $243.27. 233,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.