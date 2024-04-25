Meritage Portfolio Management Has $2.61 Million Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 449.2% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,768,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,989,000 after buying an additional 1,247,751 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,747,000 after buying an additional 640,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after buying an additional 171,936 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,836. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.