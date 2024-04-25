391,192 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 391,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at $43,187,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,531,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,594 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 2,251,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,110,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,987,000 after purchasing an additional 859,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,408,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,491,280. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

