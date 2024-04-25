Financial Contrast: iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) and Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) and iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and iTeos Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caribou Biosciences $34.48 million 9.85 -$102.07 million ($1.45) -2.59 iTeos Therapeutics $12.60 million 30.15 -$112.64 million ($3.15) -3.37

Caribou Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than iTeos Therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caribou Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribou Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Caribou Biosciences and iTeos Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Caribou Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 495.24%. iTeos Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 189.44%. Given Caribou Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Caribou Biosciences is more favorable than iTeos Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and iTeos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribou Biosciences -296.05% -31.06% -25.73% iTeos Therapeutics N/A -18.40% -16.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Caribou Biosciences has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

iTeos Therapeutics beats Caribou Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company also develops CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About iTeos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Its product pipeline also includes inupadenant, a next-generation A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials to overcome the specific adenosine-mediated immunosuppression found in tumor microenvironment; and EOS-984, a small molecule targeting equilibrative nucleoside transporter 1 (ENT1) to inhibit the immunosuppressive activity of adenosine and restore immune cell proliferation is in Phase 1 clinical trials. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.