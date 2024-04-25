Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 25th (BOKF, BPOP, COOP, DGX, EL, ENVA, EXPI, MAMA, MAS, MOH)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 25th:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $99.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $94.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $138.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $150.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $70.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $11.75. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $7.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $79.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $437.00 to $430.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $184.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $27.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $31.00 to $35.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $120.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $125.00 to $135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $590.00 to $615.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $48.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

