Texas Instruments Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Texas Instruments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Texas Instruments has a payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.7%.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,119,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,206. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.54%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

