Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Plans $0.04 — Dividend

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0373 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

NYSE:VIV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,816. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIV. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

