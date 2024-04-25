BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:ZWB)

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Trading Down 0.3 %

zwb stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 106,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,481. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.32. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 1-year low of C$15.29 and a 1-year high of C$18.45.

