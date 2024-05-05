Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 33,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,243. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 18.74%.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.11% of Rave Restaurant Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

