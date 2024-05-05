Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RAVE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 33,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,243. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 18.74%.
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
