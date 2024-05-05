Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 27,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,811. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Sotherly Hotels worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

