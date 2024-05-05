Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Trading Up 29.7 %

KOSS traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. 346,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,129. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 million, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of -0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. Koss has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

