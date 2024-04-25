Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 265 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in WD-40 by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WD-40 stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of -0.06. WD-40 has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $278.78.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WD-40 news, Director David Pendarvis acquired 328 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $234.75 per share, for a total transaction of $76,998.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman acquired 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $837,146.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Pendarvis bought 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,256.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 942 shares of company stock worth $226,897. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

