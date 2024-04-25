Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Gap Down to $82.14

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $82.14, but opened at $74.76. Century Communities shares last traded at $78.37, with a volume of 121,089 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCS

Century Communities Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day moving average is $80.93.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.