Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in April

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Absa Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AGRPY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.63. 1,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. Absa Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27.

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.5707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. Absa Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

